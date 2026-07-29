 Chembur Police Book 3 Developers For Alleged Illegal Felling Of 20-25 Mature Trees At Redevelopment Site
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Chembur Police Book 3 Developers For Alleged Illegal Felling Of 20-25 Mature Trees At Redevelopment Site

Mumbai's Chembur Police have registered an FIR against PGD Group, Shabari Group and Skyline Developers for allegedly felling 20-25 mature trees without mandatory permission at a redevelopment site in Swastik Park. The case was filed following a complaint by a BMC tree officer after an inspection found missing trees and stumps, indicating unauthorized tree cutting.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Chembur Police Book 3 Developers For Alleged Illegal Felling Of 20-25 Mature Trees At Redevelopment Site
Chembur Police Book 3 Developers For Alleged Illegal Felling Of 20-25 Mature Trees At Redevelopment Site | FP photo

Mumbai: The Chembur police have registered an FIR against PGD Group, Shabari Group and Skyline Developers for allegedly felling around 20-25 mature trees at plots 10 and 11 at Pravasi Society in Swastik Park, Chembur (East) without mandatory permission.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Ganesh Ambhore, 35, junior tree officer from the M-West ward office. The matter was first reported by Akash Dadasaheb Sonawane to the ward office, following which Ambhore inspected the redevelopment on April 16. A detailed examination revealed that the trees seen in photos submitted with the complaint were missing along the compound wall. The inspection also found stumps of felled trees.

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