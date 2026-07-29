Chembur Police Book 3 Developers For Alleged Illegal Felling Of 20-25 Mature Trees At Redevelopment Site | FP photo

Mumbai: The Chembur police have registered an FIR against PGD Group, Shabari Group and Skyline Developers for allegedly felling around 20-25 mature trees at plots 10 and 11 at Pravasi Society in Swastik Park, Chembur (East) without mandatory permission.

The case was registered on the complaint of Ganesh Ambhore, 35, junior tree officer from the M-West ward office. The matter was first reported by Akash Dadasaheb Sonawane to the ward office, following which Ambhore inspected the redevelopment on April 16. A detailed examination revealed that the trees seen in photos submitted with the complaint were missing along the compound wall. The inspection also found stumps of felled trees.