Chembur Murder: Man Stabbed To Death By Acquaintance Following Dispute Over Sister's Remarks

A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance in Chembur late on February 21, reportedly following a dispute over remarks made about the accused’s sister. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by an acquaintance in Chembur late on February 21, reportedly following a dispute over remarks made about the accused’s sister. The RCF police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder.

Deceased Identified

The deceased has been identified as Rohit alias Chhotu Rajnath Vishwakarma, 31, a resident of Chembur. According to police officials, the incident occurred around 11:15 pm near Ramtekdi Garden in the Chembur Camp area.

Rohit lived with his mother Amala Devi and his brothers, Anil, 32, and Ashok, 33. He worked as a welder along with his brother Anil. Their mother had recently travelled to their native village in Barhaj, Tivaripur, Uttar Pradesh, along with Ashok, who is undergoing treatment for a mental health condition. Rohit and Anil were alone at home at the time of the incident.

Fateful Night

On the day of the crime, Rohit had left home around 3 pm for work. At about 9 pm, Anil spotted him near Ramtekdi Garden. Later, around 10:30 pm, Anil called Rohit to ask when he would return home. Rohit reportedly said he would be back shortly but never arrived.

Later that night, a friend of their mother informed Anil over the phone that Rohit had been stabbed by Pradeep Gowda. Rohit was rushed to the Sion Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Six-Month-Old Grudge

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, Pradeep Gowda, resides in the same locality and has three sisters. About six months ago, Rohit had allegedly informed Gowda that his sister was seen with someone.

Police sources said Gowda was enraged, claiming that Rohit had been defaming his sister among friends, which had earlier led to a heated argument and physical assault. Gowda had also allegedly threatened to kill Rohit if he continued making such remarks.

Fatal Argument

On Saturday night, another argument reportedly broke out between the two over the same issue. In a fit of rage, Gowda allegedly stabbed Rohit in the chest and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint filed by Anil Vishwakarma, police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has since been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

