Chembur Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Prakash Phaterpekar Looks To Solidify Grip

Shiv Sena's (UBT) Prakash Phaterpekar has dominated the Chembur constituency. | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Chembur assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Chembur assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Chembur constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 173, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Chembur, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Prakash Phaterpekar from Shiv Sena (UBT). He is contesting election this time as well. Facing-off against him is Tukaram Kate from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Phaterpekar defeated Congress' Chandrakant Handore by 19,018 votes. Phaterpekar got 53264 votes while Handore got 34246 votes.

Maharashtra polls 2019 results from Chembur | Election Commission

Phaterpekar secured victory in 2014 Maharashtra elections as well.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Chembur constituency has 258947 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.