Chembur Cat Killings: Accused Gets Bail Within 24 Hours, Animal Activists Demand Action | Representational Image

Mumbai: Animal lovers have raised concerns after a 40-year-old homeless man, arrested for allegedly killing stray cats in Chembur, was released on bail within 24 hours of his arrest on Saturday. Activists have demanded stringent action against the accused.

The RCF police have arrested Shiva Keshav Joshi, a Panvel resident, on Friday night based on CCTV footage and statements from two eyewitnesses. Police suspect that Joshi was involved in the alleged killing of more than 20 cats and kittens whose bodies have been found in and around the Panjrapole area since August.

Accused arrested in cat killings case

According to sources, Joshi allegedly confessed to killing several cats because they were troubling him. He also reportedly took the police to locations where he had allegedly buried some of the animals. The revelations have intensified demands from animal lovers for strict legal action.

According to the FIR, Rubina Abdul Malik Pathan, 53, a resident of Panjrapole and an animal feeder, regularly feeds stray cats in the locality and arranges necessary medical treatment for them.

Animal activist files complaint

On September 5, at around 10 am, Pathan went to the area near Shani Mandir in Kamawadi to feed stray cats. She allegedly found two dead animals—a cat and a kitten. One of the cats had sustained a severe head injury, allegedly after being struck with a heavy object, while the kitten had also suffered serious injuries before dying.

Pathan had reportedly found four cats brutally killed in the same area on September 3. Suspecting that stray cats were being deliberately targeted and killed in a cruel manner, she initially alerted PETA, an animal welfare organisation.

Following the organisation's advice, Pathan took the bodies of the two cats to an animal hospital in Parel. She subsequently approached the RCF police station along with fellow animal activist Pooja Srivastava, a Bandra resident, and lodged a complaint.

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Police investigation underway

The RCF police subsequently registered a case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway...

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