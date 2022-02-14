Chatter that matters: How should Maharashtra government honour Lata Mangeshkar? And here's what they suggested

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar enthralled not only India but even fans across the globe for over 70 years. In her lifetime she was feted with Bharat Ratna, Dada Saheb Phalke and Padma awards for her songs and for her contribution to the Indian cinema. Now after her death there has been a lot of discussion and contemplation within the government and amongst the citizens about a memorial or some initiative as a tribute to honour the legendary singer.

This week, we asked Mumbaikars: How should the Maharashtra government honour Lata Mangeshkar? And here's what they suggested:

Niranjan Patwardhan

Don't know if the former Govts have done anything yet, if not it's a shame... Nonetheless, this govt can start a scholarship for little girls and boys with potential, who seriously want to make a career in music... In the sense that the govt should ensure that they're taken care of, till they become thorough professionals. That is making sure they get good tutors who are paid well and allocating a stipend till they can take care of themselves in the profession. Alternatively, the govt can start a Vidyalaya/University/institution, which will encompass all of the above and ensure that they get a good standing in the profession... Something like the IIT, whose pass-outs never have to worry about getting work in the outside world.

Hemangi Paknikar

Though the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna has been bestowed upon Lata Mangeshkar, training centres that can study her music legacy be set up at the grassroots level to enable even students in villages to study her music, which would be an appropriate honour for the Nightingale of India. It would help take her music to the next generations.

Kusum Raj

In the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, the government can start music schools in cities and villages with affordable fees. They can also give music scholarships in schools as well as colleges. It can be a great help for deserving students to make his/her dream come true.

Teena Varghese

I think studies related to music is quite underdeveloped in our state and also the entire country. In memory of the great singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, music academies can be started throughout the state where appropriate attention can be given to the students. Through such academies, many talented musicians and singers can emerge who will make our nation proud.

Rameshwar Singh

Every year on the Birth Anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar, the Schools may be asked to conduct a half-hour program, in whichever format possible, in which students are told about the life of Lata Mangeshkar and her achievements and contributions to Music. This will help in motivating the students as well as keep her alive amongst the generations to come.

Subhra Vyas

I think the best honour for late legendary Lata Didi would be to name a lane nearby her residence. In Mumbai, BMC has named lanes and roads on the names of famous personalities and this can be done for Lata Mangeshkar Ji as well. This is the least our government can do as a tribute to her.

Pradeep Upadhyay

The Maharashtra government should open a music academy in Lata Mangeshkar Ji's name that could inspire several children who want to pursue careers in singing and music. This would be a perfect tribute to her. Or maybe, the government can name a garden near her residence in her name.

Richa Yadav

Scholarships can be given in school for kids who sing well. Certain criteria and a set of competitions can be set for this recognition, if the student fits in this criteria they can be awarded the Lata Mangeshkar scholarship. Just like spelling bee competitions etc.

Ajay Desraj Saini

I feel that Lata Didi is honoured and revered across boundaries so I wonder if the government can add to her glory. However, it can create a sangeet museum in her memory where locals and tourists can experience the wide spectrum of singing and music heritage of Maharashtra. It can also facilitate a music university and groom budding singers to learn and practice music by creating needed infrastructure and tutoring facilities.

Abhijeet Mahadeb Das

Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has given us a countless number of melodious songs that will continue to be on everyone’s playlist- generation after generation. However, I feel a fitting tribute by the government will be to incorporate her life sketch in the school education curriculum so that our future generation gets inspired by her extraordinary contribution to the country and the world of music.

Vishal Gaikar

The status of Lata Didi is very high. She was Bharat Ratna. She was University of singing. Many aspirants learn singing by listing to their songs. So Government should honour her considering her image in society. If you ask my opinion I would say the State government should name one of the Natyagruha after her name. That would be a great honour of her. She has done remarkable work in Music Industry.

Ashutosh Dalvi

Lata Didi was loved not only in India but all over the world. Her Musical concerts use to be organised throughout the world. Even Pakistani singers have to wish to meet her once in a lifetime. The government should keep the name of one of the Important roads of Mumba after her and set up her statue on the chowk so people could always remember her contribution to Music.

Kavita Giri

The legendary singer has already received the country's and state's highest civilian awards along with many other prestigious international awards. I think a memorial celebrating her great work and her loving personality would be a great adieu to her.

Sanskriti Bhatnagar

Government should start a singing academy on the name legendary singer for grooming young talents. In that academy, there should be a museum so that young learners get motivated. They must hire good singers as a teacher who will train the young ones. Moreover, any initiative undertaken by the government in the memory of Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar should be free of cost and priority should be given to people who actually cannot afford to join singing classes. Along with it Singers from the singing industry should also contribute to it.

Poonam Gharat

To commemorate the veteran singer, the government should declare a national holiday, as the other awards have already been conferred upon her. She has done a lot for the country and this is the respect she deserves from all of us.

Raju Parulekar

The nightingale has left us but certainly not her voice which will continue to remain in our hearts for generations to come. The legendary singer doesn't require any monument or a memorial as she will continue to live in our hearts with her voice and song that she sang over decades. I think it's great if the state government comes up with a week dedicated for her and celebrating music which would be welcomed by music lovers across the world as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:00 AM IST