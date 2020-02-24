Chatter that Matters: Are those flouting fire safety norms being let off easily?

Instead of coming down heavily on violators, it is necessary to have regular checks on establishments, both small and big, to check for compliance of fire safety norms. There should be adequate and working fire-fighting equipment in place too. What is also needed is awareness through regular drills to build preparedness for fire emergencies. Heavy penalties may help, but prevention is better than cure.

—Rakesh Nair, finance professional

I feel nobody fears the Mumbai Fire Brigade or BMC anymore. The two do not seem to take violations seriously. Even if they issue a notice to those flouting norms, there is no further action. Following the Kamala Mills fire investigation, it came to light that the restaurant where the incident occurred had flouted norms and the MFB and BMC officials had inspected the premises just a few months before the fire. Had the BMC or fire brigade taken appropriate action then, the incident wouldn't have taken place.

—Raghunath Salgaonkar, businessman

The BMC and Mumbai Fire Brigade do come up with policies and safety norms. However, implementation has been a problem. I feel that BMC and fire brigade are doing their bit. It is also for us, as citizens, to co-operate with them and comply with the fire safety rules stipulated by these agencies for our own safety.

I don't know how it goes around with other structures/buildings, but rules for school buildings are stringent. The BMC has made it compulsory for us to comply with fire safety norms, and inspections are conducted too.

—Nikita Pimple, Principal

Day by day, incidents of fires breaking out in the city are increasing, and everywhere we find that the fire safety norms are not followed. It is evident from the recent fire at a government office. Therefore, it appears that the BMC is not auditing each and every building to check whether it is fire compliant or not.

If BMC starts implementing the fire safety norms strictly, such fires will not take place and property will not be damaged. I think that BMC is not taking any action against those who do not comply with laws pertaining to fire safety.

—Vinod Sangvikar, advocate

Yes, the BMC needs to take harsher action on those who do not follow fire safety norms. Following fire safety measures is very important, especially in a city like Mumbai, because it's way more congested than any other city.

The fire department needs to closely monitor the basic fire safety kits and extinguishers used in organisations and housing societies, because many of them use obsolete equipment.

However, in our organization, every week the security staff inspect the fire safety system and check the fire safety alarms. Also, every month or two, mock fire drills are organised. This is what should be done everywhere.

—Amit Wabale, network support engineer

There are many who do not comply with the exact fire safety norms, and the BMC authorities often do not have routine checks. It is only when an untoward incident occurs, that the authorities try to keep a check. Not only hotels and restaurants, but even residential and corporate buildings need to comply with fire safety norms.

—Ankita Karande, HR professional

I think the BMC is not taking any action against such errant buildings. I think the civic body must start imposing heavier fines on such buildings. Only then would everyone follow the fire safety rules.

—Amit Pareek, writer

The BMC needs to be stricter with fire safety norms. Increase in population calls for more safety measures. We can't afford to lose a single life in fire accidents. There has been an apparent increase in slums and illegal residents.

Many places in suburban Mumbai have become congested, to the extent that in case of a mishap, a fire truck can’t enter the premises. The fire department needs to do more ground level surveillance to make sure there is utmost safety.

—Nitin Manchala, master data management consultant

Being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai has head offices of most of the country’s biggest companies. The number of highrises in the city and the population of the city is huge. Considering this, any lack of compliance with fire safety norms could be disastrous.

Fire safety norms and compliance should be equal for all, and they must be followed by all, without exception. If someone is found violating the norms, strict action should be taken to teach them a lesson and to set an example.

—Jayesh Sawant, IT professional

There are several reasons why fires may break out. For instance, a gas cylinder blast, or even a half burnt out cigarette can result in a huge fire.

The BMC and Fire Brigade should start awareness campaigns and make people aware about how a fire breaks out and how to prevent these incidents from occurring. They need to have a policy and process to check on compliance regularly since innocent lives are at stake.

—Kedar Pednekar, musician

There have been two big fire incidents I know of in the city in just a week. The BMC should get more serious about this issue. They should provide fire extinguishers in every area and must be fully equipped with the latest fire-fighting equipment to tackle fires quickly and effectively in case they break out somewhere.

—Narendra Singh Rajput, businessman