Charni Road Station Exit Leaves Commuters In Mumbai With No Space To Walk As Encroachments And Illegal Parking Block Footpaths - VIDEO | Mumbai News

Mumbai: Commuters stepping out of Platform No. 4 at Charni Road station are being forced to navigate dangerously narrow and obstructed footpaths, raising serious concerns over pedestrian safety outside one of south Mumbai’s busy railway exits.

Photos from outside the station, shared by X (formerly twitter) account 'Mumbai News', show that the space meant for pedestrians has been taken over by construction debris, dumped material, poles, encroachments and other obstructions, leaving hardly any room for commuters to walk safely. In some stretches, the footpath appears to disappear completely, pushing people onto the busy carriageway.

𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐈𝐟 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐚𝐧: 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝’𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 |



Step out of Platform 4 at Charni Road station and the city stops belonging to pedestrians. Narrow, encroached footpaths, dumped construction material, and illegal parking force commuters… pic.twitter.com/tz6BSd05rz — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) May 16, 2026

The condition outside the station highlights the everyday struggle faced by pedestrians in Mumbai, where walking safely often becomes a challenge due to poor footpath management, illegal parking and unattended civic obstructions.

Illegal parking near the station exit has further added to the problem, reducing the already limited walking space available for commuters. The area beneath the flyover and along the exit appears cluttered with rods, broken slabs, garbage and temporary obstructions, making pedestrian movement even more difficult.

For commuters exiting the station, especially during peak hours, the lack of a clear walking path poses a serious risk. With no proper pedestrian space available, people are left with little choice but to walk dangerously close to moving traffic.

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The situation raises questions over how pedestrian safety continues to be ignored in busy public transport zones, where thousands of people depend on railway stations and surrounding footpaths for daily movement. It also points to the need for immediate action to clear encroachments, remove dumped material and ensure that footpaths outside railway stations remain accessible and safe for commuters.

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