Charkop Police Crack Gas Cylinder Theft Case, Arrest Habitual Offender With 60+ Prior Cases, Recover ₹6.06 Lakh Worth Of Property | AI

Mumbai: The Charkop Police have successfully cracked a gas cylinder theft case reported in the area and arrested a habitual offender. Police have recovered stolen property worth ₹6.06 lakh, including the tempo used in the crime and several gas cylinders.

Accused Manoj Sharma from Nalasopara Had Hidden Cylinders Locally

The accused has been identified as Manoj Surendra Sharma (32), a resident of Nalasopara East. According to Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Chavan of Charkop Police Station, the accused had hidden the stolen cylinders in Nalasopara after committing the theft. Police are also probing whether other accomplices were involved in the crime.

As per the complaint filed by Nandkumar Ramraj Soni (35), a resident of Malad, 27 HP gas cylinders were stolen from his tempo parked near Kaka Keni Chowk between 11 pm on March 25 and 8 am on March 26, 2026. Following the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

CCTV Footage Helped Identify Suspected Tempo and Trace Accused

The Crime Detection Team examined CCTV footage from the area, which helped identify the suspected tempo. Using the vehicle number, police traced the accused to Nalasopara, where a trap was laid and he was apprehended. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police have seized the tempo worth approximately ₹6 lakh along with 12 out of the 27 stolen cylinders. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining cylinders. The accused is a repeat offender with more than 60 cases of theft, robbery, and housebreaking registered against him at various police stations. Further investigation is ongoing.

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