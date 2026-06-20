Charkop Police Arrest Two Habitual Offenders Attempting Bank Break-In, Four Property Offences Detected | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Charkop police arrested two habitual offenders allegedly attempting to break into Sahyog Multistate Co-operative Bank in Kandivali West early on June 17, leading to the detection of four property offences.

Patrolling Team Action

A detection team led by sub-inspector Avhad, with constables Vikas Maske, Sudesh Gaikwad and Tushar Shinde, was patrolling Sector 5 around 4am when it spotted the duo trying to force open the bank shutter. The men attempted to flee but were chased and caught.

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The accused, Mukesh Ramesh Dubey, 33, and Shivkumar Shrinath Dubey, 39, both Malad West residents, allegedly admitted planning the burglary. The police said they have previous cases of house-breaking and theft at Malad, Goregaon and Borivali police stations. Their alleged links to cases at RA Kidwai Marg, Goregaon and Charkop are being investigated as well, said a police official.

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