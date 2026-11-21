Prithviraj Chavan says recent election results indicate a shift in India's political atmosphere and growing support for alternative leadership | FPJ

Pune, November 21, 2026: Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said a change in the political atmosphere was visible across the country and people were looking for alternative leadership, expressing confidence in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ability to provide it.

On the BJP’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s statements during his foreign visits, he said the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition could become the country’s next prime minister and investors abroad wanted to know what his policies would be if he took the top post.

VIDEO | On Rajasthan Panchayat election results, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) says, "Look, change is certainly taking place in the country. Rahul Gandhi ji has adopted an aggressive stance and has raised several issues, such as alleged irregularities by the Election Commission, particularly by the Chief Election Commissioner, over which we are demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. The way Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets, a mood against the government has certainly developed in the country. You have also seen that even in the MLC elections, the ruling party suffered defeats in Varanasi and Nagpur, which are the constituencies associated with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister respectively. So, the political atmosphere is indeed changing. The figures emerging from Rajasthan today make one thing absolutely clear: the political winds have shifted. People now want change. Modi ji's false promises have been exposed, and people have begun to believe that Rahul Gandhi ji can provide an alternative leadership to the country." #RajasthanPanchayatElectionResults — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2026

Speaking to PTI, Chavan referred to the results of the panchayat elections in Rajasthan and said the outcome indicated a shift in the political mood.

In the recent Rajasthan rural polls, the Congress made significant gains, winning 794 of the 1,271 zila parishad seats and 3,758 of the 7,520 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP secured 357 zila parishad seats and 2,213 panchayat samiti seats.

“Change is taking place in the country. Rahul Gandhi has adopted an aggressive stance and raised several issues, including alleged irregularities by the Election Commission and the demand for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner. There is an atmosphere against the government, with Gen Z also taking to the streets,” he said.

Chavan said the Congress had also performed well in the recent legislative council elections, including in Varanasi and Nagpur, which he referred to as the constituencies associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The political atmosphere is changing. The Rajasthan results clearly indicate that the wind has changed direction. People want change. The false promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been exposed, and people have started believing that Rahul Gandhi can provide alternative leadership,” he said.

The senior Congress leader said a similar trend would be visible in urban areas as well.

“Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against alleged vote theft has also helped reduce irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission,” he said.

Congress Position On Delimitation

On the proposed delimitation exercise and the position of the Opposition INDIA bloc, Chavan said the Congress was not opposed to delimitation as a constitutional process but did not want it to cause injustice to southern states.

“The question is which population census will be used as the basis for delimitation. We want the number of Lok Sabha seats fixed on the basis of the 1971 Census to remain unchanged for some more time. If the 2026 Census is used to redistribute seats, southern states will suffer a major loss,” he claimed.

He also said there was broad agreement among INDIA bloc constituents on the issue, though individual parties could have different views.

Questions Over Operation Sindoor

Asked about a Pakistani minister’s visit to India, Chavan sought to know the status of Operation Sindoor, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier statement that it would continue in the event of another incident.

“The PM should first clarify whether Operation Sindoor is continuing or has been called off. There has been another terrorist attack recently. On one hand, you are inviting Pakistani leaders and welcoming them, while on the other, the PM had said that Operation Sindoor would continue,” he said.

Chavan, however, said he was not opposed to welcoming Pakistani representatives, stressing that relations between the two countries should be based on goodwill.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that terrorism had ended in Jammu and Kashmir, Chavan said the threat had not been eliminated.

Criticism Over Poverty Claims

He also criticised the government’s claims about eliminating Naxalism and poverty, questioning how 80 crore people receiving free foodgrains could be considered non-poor when the government claimed to have lifted 50 crore people out of poverty.

Citing a World Bank report, the BJP has claimed that around 50 crore people have been brought out of poverty in India over the past 12 to 13 years.

“These are announcements and slogans. There is no seriousness in the government’s approach,” he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Visits Defended

On the BJP’s accusation that Rahul Gandhi had tarnished India’s image through his statements during foreign visits, Chavan asked, “Why do people abroad invite India’s Leader of Opposition? They invite him because they want to understand the Opposition’s perspective.”

The Leader of Opposition could become the country’s next prime minister, and foreign investors were interested in knowing what his policies would be if he came to power.

“In today’s internet age, whether you speak in Delhi, Pune, Kolkata or at Columbia University, people everywhere can hear and watch what you say… Nobody can damage India’s image. India is a country with the world’s largest population. Only the Indian government can damage the country’s image if it implements wrong policies,” he said.

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As the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi had a responsibility to present the reality and truth about India before the world, Chavan said. “That is what we are trying to do,” he added.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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