Chandrapur: Manager at WCL arrested by CBI in graft case

The arrested public servant has been identified as S.M.Dhande.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Chandrapur: Manager at WCL arrested by CBI in graft case | Representative Image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Manager (Mines), Mahakali UG Mines, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Chandrapur (Maharashtra) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential & official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including immovable properties, agency officials informed on Friday.

The arrested public servant has been identified as S.M.Dhande.

According to the CBI, a case was registered against a Manager (Mines), Mahakali UG Mines, Western Coalfields Limited(WCL), Chandrapur on the complaint of a retired official of the Mahakali UG Mines, WCL, Chandrapur, who had alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him for having got sanctioned enhanced gratuity amount to Rs.20 lakh from Rs 17-18 lakh in respect of the complainant.

The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe approached the CBI and got a complaint lodged in the matter. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The arrested accused was produced before the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Chandrapur and was remanded to CBI custody up to November 14.

