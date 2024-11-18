 Chandivali, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Close Contest This Time Again?
Chandivali Election 2024 Maharashtra: In 2019, Chandivali has seen a fiercely fought, close contest between Shiv Sena'a Dilip Lande and Congress' Naseem Khan in which Lande trounced Khan by a wafer-thin margin of 409 votes. Will there be a repeat?

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who will win in Chandivali? | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Nana Patole (Congress). Chandivali Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Chandivali assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Chandivali constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 168, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Chandivali, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Dilip Lande from Shiv Sena (Shinde).

Current situation in Chandivali

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Dilip Lande defeated Congress' Naseem Khan by a narrow margin of 409 votes. Lande got 85879 votes while Khan got 85470 votes.

Before Dilip Lande, the constituency was represented in Maharashtra assembly by Naseem Khan (2009 and 2014 polls).

Chandivali Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per Election commission, there are 4,53,003 voters in Chandivali constituency.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

