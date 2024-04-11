 Chaitra Navratri: Replica Of Assam’s Kamakhya Devi Temple Created In Bhayandar
ZMP president-Pradeep Jangam along with his team of volunteers has been playing an instrumental role in dedicatedly hosting the festivities by creating replicas of various religious places for the past 12 years.

Mira-Bhayandar: Volunteers of the Ziddi Maratha Pratishthan (ZMP) have created the majestic replica of the highly revered Kamakhya Devi Temple (Assam) in the Narmada Nagar area of Bhayandar (east) to mark the occasion of  the pious Chaitra Navratri - a nine-day festival which started with much pomp and religious fanfare on 9, April.

“Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil, Chaitra Navratri holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. This is our humble effort for devotees who despite aspirations are unable to visit these temples and other religious places across the country,” said ZMP president-Pradeep Jangam who along with his team of volunteers has been playing an instrumental role in dedicatedly hosting the festivities by creating replicas of various religious places for the past 12 years.

Earlier Replicas Created By ZMP

The organisation has earlier created replicas of shrines and pilgrimage destinations (Shakti Peeth) including- Vani Mata Temple (Nashik), Ekvira Devi Temple ( Lonavala), Mahalaxmi Temple (Kolhapur), Tulja Bhawani Temple (Solapur), Renuka Devi Temple ( Mahur in Nanded),  Khodiyar Mata Temple ( Gujarat), Maa Ambaji Temple (Gujarat), Vaishno Devi Temple ( Katra in Jammu-Kashmir), Durga Maa Temple ( Kolkata) and even Hinglaj Mata Temple which is located in Pakistan. The 9-day religious festivities commenced on Gudi Padwa (9 April) and will continue till Ram Navmi (17 April).

