Chairman of Nashik APMC arrested for taking bribe

Nashik: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested chairman of Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Shivaji Chumbhale for accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The arrest has sparked a debate in Nashik.

According to police sources, Chumbhale had demanded Rs 10 lakh to re-hire an employee, who was recently fired. After negotiating with him, Chumbhale settled for Rs 3 lakh. As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the Nashik unit of the ACB and alerted them about the bribe demanded. Acting on this information, a trap was laid and Chumbhale was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Police said, Chumbhale is the second chairman of APMC to be arrested in a bribery case. In a similar action by the ACB recently, Devidas Pingle, a former MP, was arrested when he was the chairman of APMC, Nashik. Pingle was arrested on December 21, 2018 after Rs 58 lakh was confiscated from a car that was expected to transport the money to Pingle. He was arrested under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Who is Shivaji Chumble?

Shivaji Chumble is currently in the Shiv Sena and is also on the board of directors of Nashik District Co-operative Bank. Formerly, he was a corporator from the Nationalist Congress Party.