Chaal Village Residents Oppose Abattoir Survey Near Temple, Submit Memorandum To Panvel Municipal Corporation

Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

Residents, farmers and devotees from Chaal village in Taloja MIDC have opposed the land survey scheduled for Friday for a proposed abattoir, demanding that the exercise be halted immediately. The affected villagers, along with leaders of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, submitted a memorandum to the administration, alleging that the Panvel Municipal Corporation issued survey notices without consulting landowners or holding discussions with the local community.

Project Near Shri Swami Samarth Math Draws Objections

According to the memorandum, the proposed abattoir is planned near the Shri Swami Samarth Math and Temple, a prominent religious site that draws thousands of devotees daily. Residents claimed the project site lies at the centre of several villages, including Chaal, Ghot, Siddhi Karvale, Taloja Majkur, Bhoirwada, Gondhaliwada and Burdul, and expressed concerns over its possible impact on the environment, public health and religious sentiments.

The villagers argued that the region is already grappling with environmental issues due to an existing dumping ground, waste management facilities and pollution in the Malang River. They alleged that setting up an abattoir in the area would further deteriorate living conditions and increase environmental stress.

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Residents Allege No Action on Past Civic Grievances

In the memorandum, residents also claimed that despite repeatedly raising civic and environmental concerns with the authorities in the past, no concrete action had been taken. They warned that they would oppose the land survey if officials attempted to carry it out as scheduled.

The memorandum was submitted in the presence of Shiv Sena deputy leader Baban Patil, contact chief Prasad Bhoir, district chief Deepak Nikam, party office-bearers, farmers and local residents.

Officials from the Panvel Municipal Corporation had not responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

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