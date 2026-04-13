Centre Begins DPR For Konkan Railway Doubling Across 263 Km Key Stretch | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Centre has initiated steps towards doubling key sections of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited route, with the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for about 263 km currently underway. The update was shared by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh in a written reply to Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Waikar.

Waikar had raised the issue of doubling the Konkan Railway line under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on February 10, 2026, highlighting the need to improve travel speed and capacity on the crucial coastal route. Responding to the query, the minister stated that the DPR exercise aims to enhance line capacity and streamline operations along the corridor.

The Konkan Railway, stretching around 740 km from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur in Karnataka, was constructed by the corporation established in 1990. At present, the Government of India holds a 66.35% stake in the corporation, while Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa and Kerala are other key stakeholders.

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So far, about 55 km of doubling has been completed on sections between Roha–Veer and Madgaon–Majorda. However, the remaining 685 km requires significant investment to enable full doubling of the route. The Railway Ministry has urged all stakeholder states to contribute to capital expenditure in proportion to their shareholding.

The minister also noted that any proposal to merge the corporation with Indian Railways would depend on the consent of all participating state governments.

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