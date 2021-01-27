Centre assures funds for pending irrigation projects in Maharashtra

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on expediting the pending irrigation projects in Maharashtra assisted by the central government under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Yojana. There are about 26 projects under PMKSY and 91 irrigation projects under the Baliraja Yojana.

It is a rare move, where Gadkari, who is the minister of roads and MSME, took initiative to take up the implementation of pending irrigation projects by putting them on fast track. Gadkari was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Patil told the Free Press Journal, “Various irrigation projects in the state will be completed in the next two years under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and technical issues have impacted the project implementation.” He said, under PMKSY, the central government gives 14% grant and the state government has to take loan for the balance expenses. He further added that, in the Baliraja Yojana, the central government provides 25% grant and the state government raises debt for the balance expenses.

The Gosikhurd National Project, which came up for discussion, will be completed by 2023, said Patil. He added that the central government has assured all the possible assistance so that the funding will continue.

Patil said the state government has demanded that major irrigation projects like Jingaon and Sulwade in Maharashtra be given the status of national project.