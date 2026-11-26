Central Railway's Top Officials Skip 26/11 Memorial Tribute In Mumbai, Attend Constitution Day Events | File Pic

Mumbai: On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Central Railway’s two senior-most officials in Mumbai skipped the memorial tribute at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), even as security personnel, railway union representatives and passengers gathered to honour the victims. General Manager Rajeev Shrivastava and Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hiresh Mina instead attended Constitution Day programmes at their respective offices, where they administered the constitutional pledge to employees around 10 am.

Railway Officials’ Absence Draws Criticism

The memorial tribute was held at around 9.30 am at the long-distance train concourse, where floral tributes were paid to those killed in the 2008 attacks. However, neither Shrivastava nor Mina attended the ceremony or visited the memorial later to lay a wreath. The memorial is located less than 100 metres from the DRM’s office and around 300 metres from the General Manager’s office.

Their absence drew criticism from railway union representatives, who pointed out that their predecessors regularly visited the memorial on November 26 to pay homage. "It wasn't much labour for them to walk," a railway union leader said, expressing disappointment over the absence of the officials.

The Inspector General and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) also skipped the programme. However, senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officials were present, while members of the National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) laid a wreath at the memorial. Several commuters also stopped to pay their respects.

Remembering The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

The absence of the Central Railway officials was particularly noticeable given CSMT's place in the 26/11 attacks. The station was among the principal targets when Pakistani terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail opened indiscriminate fire on passengers, killing several people, including railway employees and commuters.

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Governor And CM Pay Tribute

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a separate tribute ceremony at the Mumbai Police headquarters. They paid floral tributes to police personnel who lost their lives fighting the terrorists and met their families. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, DGP Sadanand Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti were also present.

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