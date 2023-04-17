 Central Railway's successful 'Restaurant on Wheels' concept expanding to more locations
Encouraged by the positive response, Central Railway is set to launch four more such restaurants at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Miraj, and Baramati Stations, with plans to open seven more at other locations across the railway.

Central Railway's innovative concept of "Restaurant on Wheels" has been highly successful in increasing passenger satisfaction. The railway has already opened two such restaurants, one at Mumbai's CSMT station and another at Nagpur Station, under the Non Fare Revenue Scheme. Encouraged by the positive response, Central Railway is set to launch four more such restaurants at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Miraj, and Baramati Stations, with plans to open seven more at other locations across the railway.

The "Restaurant on Wheels" is a modified coach that has been mounted on rails and transformed into a fine-dining place, accommodating more than 40 patrons at a time. The interior of the restaurant has been designed in a rail-themed setting, providing diners with a unique experience. The restaurant has become a landmark eating house in the area, attracting an estimated 125,000 visitors at the CSMT location and 150,000 visitors at Nagpur since its opening.

Central Railway's "Restaurant on Wheels" is an excellent example of passenger-friendly initiatives that combine novel ideas for revenue generation. With plans to expand this successful concept to other locations, the railway is sure to continue to delight passengers with its unique dining experience. The upcoming locations for these restaurants include Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar, and Matheran, providing even more opportunities for passengers to enjoy this innovative concept.

