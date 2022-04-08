Central Railway’s special block to affect local train services in THESE routes; Check details here

Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic block for insertion of switch point, the connection of cross over point and OHE work between Diva and Kalyan stations on April 10.

The details are as follows:

Block on Diva-Kalyan Up and Dn slow lines from 09.00 am to 09.00 pm. Shadow block on Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn slow line from 12.10 pm to 5.10 pm.

Dn slow/semi-fast locals leaving Thane from 08.37 am to 11.40 am and from 04.41 pm to 08.59 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Diva and Kalyan stations and will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations.

Further Dn slow/semi-fast locals leaving Mulund from 11.54 am to 04.13 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations and will arrive destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast locals leaving Thane from 09.06 am to 08.31 pm will halt at Diva in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow locals leaving Kalyan from 08.51 am to 11.15 am and from 06.51 pm to 08.55 pm will be diverted on the Up fast line between Kalyan and Diva stations and will not halt at Thakurli and Kopar stations.

Further, Up slow/semi-fast locals leaving Kalyan from 11.25 am to 03.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, will not halt at Thakurli and Kopar stations and will arrive at destination 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast locals leaving Kalyan from 08.46 am to 08.35 pm will halt at Diva in addition to their scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to this special block.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:21 PM IST