Central Railway’s Solapur Division Completes Tikekarwadi Station Upgrade To Boost Safety, Capacity And Train Operations

Modern signalling systems and expanded rail infrastructure at Tikekarwadi station are set to improve train movement and operational efficiency | File Photo

Mumbai, June 11: The Solapur Division of Central Railway has completed a major infrastructure upgrade at Tikekarwadi station, enhancing safety, operational efficiency and capacity for future traffic growth.

The work, carried out during recently concluded traffic blocks, included modernisation of signalling systems, extension of operational lines and redesign of the station yard to improve train handling.

Modern Electronic Interlocking Improves Safety

A key highlight of the project is the commissioning of a modern Electronic Interlocking system, replacing the older Panel Interlocking arrangement. Railway officials said the new system will improve safety by reducing the possibility of human error and ensuring safer train movements.

The station's lines have also been extended to accommodate longer passenger and freight trains, helping increase capacity and reduce congestion. In addition, the yard layout has been optimised to allow faster reception and dispatch of trains, which is expected to improve punctuality and reduce detention time.

Enhanced Infrastructure For Efficient Operations

The upgrade also includes additional shunting signals, modern track arrangements and high-capacity switches to support smoother and more reliable train operations.

A dedicated ballast and freight handling siding has been extended and strengthened, enabling faster freight movement and supporting industrial activity in the region. Improved track spacing and station infrastructure have also been developed to meet modern operational standards and support future expansion.

Collaborative Effort And Advanced Machinery

More than 368 personnel from various departments, including Engineering, Operations, Signalling and Electrical wings, participated in the project. Advanced railway machinery such as track tamping machines, rail cranes, hydraulic track jacks and tower wagons were deployed during the work.

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Railway officials said the successful completion of the project reflects Central Railway's continued focus on modernisation, safety enhancement and capacity augmentation, ensuring more efficient and reliable services for passengers and freight customers.

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