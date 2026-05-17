Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station Gets Advanced Electronic Interlocking System After 34 Years

Mumbai’s suburban railway network achieved a significant milestone on Saturday with the successful commissioning of the advanced Siemens WESTRACE MK2 Electronic Interlocking, EI, system at Dadar Railway Station. The newly upgraded signalling infrastructure has now become fully operational, replacing the conventional Panel Interlocking system that had been functioning at the station since April 1992.

Dadar Railway Station is one of Mumbai’s busiest transport hubs and serves as a key interchange connecting Western Railway, Central Railway and the city’s expanding Metro network. The station handles lakhs of commuters daily and plays a crucial role in linking Mumbai’s northern and southern regions.

Modern Technology To Improve Railway Operations

Railway officials said the newly installed Electronic Interlocking system features a distributed architecture and includes 103 operational routes. The upgrade is expected to significantly improve operational safety, reliability, flexibility and maintenance efficiency.

The modern signalling infrastructure has been equipped with advanced systems including Siemens WESTRACE MK2 Electronic Interlocking, dual detection Siemens ACM 200 and Audio Frequency Track Circuit systems, integrated power supply units with automatic changeover arrangements, data loggers and Train Management System facilities.

Officials added that the system also includes complete redundancy provisions to ensure uninterrupted railway operations and minimise disruptions during technical failures.

Commissioning Completed Within Traffic Block Period

The commissioning work was completed successfully within the allotted traffic block period under the supervision of Deputy Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Coordination, Churchgate, Shri Meethalal Meena.

Railway authorities credited the smooth execution to the coordinated efforts of signalling and telecommunications department officials, engineers, supervisors and field staff. Despite the complexity of the upgrade at one of Mumbai’s busiest stations, the work was completed without affecting operational safety.

The latest development is being seen as another important step towards the digital transformation and modernisation of Mumbai’s suburban railway network. Railway officials believe the upgraded system will help ensure safer, smoother and more efficient train movement for millions of passengers travelling across the city every day.