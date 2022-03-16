Central Railway's RPF personnel save as many as 62 lives in Feb month under "Mission Jeevan Rakshak"

The Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak", have saved several lives at times even risking their own lives in February 2022.

"The alert RPF officials, in most cases, have saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains." said a senior officer of CR on Wednesday.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, "These soldiers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises. Amidst all this, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers."

Apart from saving lives, CR RPF personnel have rescued a total of 102 runaway children including 66 boys and 36 girls in February 2022. Similarly under 104 numbers of luggage have been retrieved in February 2022, which amounts to Rs. 20,03,872. In addition, the RPF personnel with great planning and strategy have also been able to bust three cases of narcotics trade via railways and recovered an amount of Rs. 8,13,950.

Confirming the developments, a senior officer of CR said, "RPF personnel are always in the forefront and keep around the clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties but also playing multiple roles like life saviours, runaway children rescuers, luggage retrievers and keeping a check on narcotics trade via railways."

Across the Indian railway, a total of 62 (35 Male + 27 Female) lives were saved during the month of February 2022 by RPF. Apart from that 1,156 children (787 Boys + 369 Girls) in need of care and protection who came in contact with Indian Railways were rescued following action in coordination with the NGOs across the Indian railway in February 2022.

Similarly, ladies RPF personnel, who currently form about 9% of total strength, go out of the way to help pregnant women, who go into labour during their train journeys, in childbirth under “Operation Matrishakti”.

During the month of Feb 2022, the Indian lady RPF personnel assisted nine such women passengers and were instrumental in bringing their children to this world. Apart from that, RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restoring them to the rightful owners under “Operation Amanat”.

RPF retrieved 1,746 passengers' belongings valued to the tune of more than Rs 2.93 crore under this operation during the month of February 2022 across the Indian railway. In order to focus attention to drive against the smuggling of narcotics through rail, RPF has launched “Operation NARCOS”. Under this operation, RPF has recovered Narcotic products valued at Rs. 2.28 Crores with the arrest of 67 persons during the month of February 2022.

