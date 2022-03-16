Central Railway earns 2.48 crore from film shoots at its locations

Central Railway has earned over Rs 2.48 crore in this financial year 2021-22 by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings. This is the highest ever revenue earned by Central Railway in any financial year. Around 10 films were shot that includes 6 feature films, two web series, one short film and an advertisement at different Central Railway locations by various filmmakers and production houses.

Central Railway earned highest revenue of Rs. 1.27 crore from the feature film ‘2 Brides’ shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations with Shooting Special Train for 18 days. Another feature film shot at Adarki Railway Station with Special train for 9 days fetched Rs. 65.95 lakhs. Despite covid restrictions in the initial 6 months of this financial year, Central Railway with its seamless process attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue.

The revenue earned of Rs. 2.48 crores this financial year is the highest ever from Film Shooting by Central Railway surpassing the previous highest generated in the year 2013-14 of 1.73 crore. Despite stringent covid restrictions during last financial year i.e 2020-21, the revenue earned was Rs. 41.16 lakhs.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:35 PM IST