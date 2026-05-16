Central Railway’s Mumbai Division Records 166 Per Cent Surge In Ticket Checking Revenue In April 2026

Central Railway officials intensify ticket checking drives across Mumbai suburban and long-distance train services | Representational Image

Mumbai: Intensive ticket checking drives carried out by the Mumbai Division of Central Railway led to a massive 166% rise in ticket checking revenue in April 2026, helping the division post total earnings of ₹570.42 crore for the month.

The division earned ₹16.13 crore through ticket checking, compared to ₹6.07 crore in April 2025.

Railway officials said the sharp increase reflects stricter enforcement against ticketless travel and stronger monitoring across suburban and long-distance trains.

Overall coaching revenue also increased by more than 10% to ₹353.06 crore from ₹320.60 crore recorded in the same month last year. Officials attributed the growth to sustained passenger demand and improved revenue collection measures.

Non-fare revenue rises over 32%

Apart from ticket checking, the division also witnessed strong growth in non-fare revenue.

Total sundry revenue stood at ₹13.44 crore, while non-fare revenue rose by more than 32% to ₹10.27 crore.

New commercial initiatives included advertising contracts at stations, exterior vinyl wrapping of EMU rakes, in-train branding in Vande Bharat and Mahanagari Express, gaming zones, and retail outlets at stations such as Thane, Panvel, Dombivli, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

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Railway officials said the division is focusing on maximising earnings through better asset utilisation and commercial innovations while maintaining passenger services and operational efficiency.

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