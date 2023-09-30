Central Railway's Mumbai Division Achieves Remarkable 7-Minute Train Cleaning Milestone

Let us know! 👂

In an extraordinary demonstration of teamwork, Central Railway's Mumbai Division achieved a remarkable feat by cleaning 20 coach long Train number 17222 LTT-Kakinada Port Express within an unprecedented 7-minute time frame. This achievement, reminiscent of the famed Japanese Shinkansen's "The 7 Minute Cleaning Miracle," sets a new efficiency standard in Indian Railways.

Details from the cleanliness operation

The achievement was part of the Swachhta Pakhwada Campaign-2023, highlighting the division's unwavering commitment to cleanliness and passenger satisfaction. On September 28, 2023, the operation commenced as the 20-coach train arrived at LTT Platform No.3 at 11:18 am.

"Swift action by the security staff ensured passenger deboarding by 11:30 am, enabling cleaning staff to start their work at 11:31 am. Proactive announcements kept passengers informed, urging them to patiently await untill the cleaning process got over" said an official of CR.

"The comprehensive cleaning included tasks such as sweeping, scrubbing, mopping, and sanitizing the coaches, making them ready for passenger boarding by 11:39 am" he added.

110 staff made this possible

This successful trial was made possible by 110 cleaning staff, 11 security personnel, 6 commercial staff, and 2 Inspector of Works staff. Specialized tools and equipment, including tall brooms, moppers, chemical spray bottles, and microfiber cloths, ensured a thorough and efficient cleaning process.

This pilot project's success, led by Senior Coaching Depot Officer Suryakant Mujwar, is under consideration for regular implementation. Central Railway's Mumbai Division takes pride in this achievement, exemplifying their dedication to cleanliness and setting higher railway cleaning standards nationwide.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, shared, "Entire train cleaned in just 7 minutes on 28 September 23 at LTT station. It's a pilot project, conducted successfully on this 17222 express." He added, "Our thought-process is going on to implement this idea in other trains on a regular basis. It's not yet finalized; the process is ongoing." This achievement aims to reduce the turnaround time of trains, enhancing their mobility and utilization.

The comprehensive cleaning activities encompassed a range of tasks like:

Dry sweeping of coach interior and collection of garbage in poly bags and dumping them in the dust bins.

Scrubbing and moping of toilet floor.

Cleaning of all mirrors and washbasins inside and outside of toilets area.

Cleaning and mopping of doorways, vestibule area and fall plates.

Sweeping and mopping of entire floor area.

Spraying of deodorant (R5) in all the coaches.

Wiping of AC window glasses from inside and outside with cleaning agent.

Disposal of collected waste from all the coaches & underneath the wash basins from AC coaches.

Dusting of all seats/berths.

Cleaning and wiping of flap tables in all coaches

Equipment used

Tall broom used per coach - 2

Duster/Mopper used per person - 1

Bucket and Mug used per Coach - 1

Chemical spray bottle per person - 1

Glass squeeze per AC coach - 1

Micro fiber cloth per AC coach - 1

Disposal garbage per coach - 2

