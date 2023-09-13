Central Railway's Mumbai and Nagpur Divisions Recognised For Exceptional Freight Loading Achievements

Shyam Sunder Gupta, the Principal Chief Operating Manager of CR, received the award on behalf of the Nagpur division from Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh. Also in attendance at the event were CR General Manager Naresh Lalwani and Principal Chief Commercial Manager D. Naik |

In a notable achievement, the Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai and Nagpur divisions received accolades for their exceptional freight loading during a ceremony attended by the Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, on Wednesday. This recognition was bestowed upon them during a joint project review meeting of CR and Western Railway (WR) held at the Western Railway HQ building in Churchgate, Mumbai, on August 13, 2023.

Shyam Sunder Gupta, the Principal Chief Operation Manager of CR, accepted the award on behalf of the Nagpur division, while the Mumbai division's DRM Rajnish Goyal received the honor.

Central Railway proudly announced its outstanding achievement of accomplishing an unprecedented 35.88 million tonnes of freight loading, accompanied by impressive earnings of 704 crores from April to August 2023. This signifies an impressive 11% increase in loading compared to the same period in 2022, which saw 32.31 million tonnes, and a substantial 25% surge in earnings from the 560 crores earned during April to August 2022.

The Ministry of Railways recognized the excellence of ten divisions out of a total of 68 divisions within the Indian Railways system, commending them for their exceptional freight loading performance. The Ministry announced a total of 11.50 lakh awards on September 12, 2023.

The ten honored divisions include the Mumbai and Nagpur divisions of Central Railway (CR), Sambalpur and Waltair divisions of East Coast Railway (ECOR), Rajkot division of Western Railway (WR), Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR), Nagpur and Raipur divisions of South East Central Railway (SECR), Mysuru division of South Western Railway (SWR), and Sambhalpur division of ECOR.

Among these divisions, the Nagpur division of SECR received a prestigious award of Rs 2 lakh, and the Mysuru division of SWR was recognized with an award of Rs 1.5 lakh. The remaining eight divisions were presented with awards of Rs one lakh each.

This recognition underscores the dedication and exceptional performance of these railway divisions in ensuring efficient freight loading and their significant contributions to the nation's transportation and economic infrastructure. Congratulations to all the awarded divisions for their remarkable accomplishments in the field of rail transportation.