Central Railway's local train services for Kalyan and beyond disrupted

Mumbai: The local services of Central Railway ahead of Kalyan were disrupted on Wednesday evening after damage was reported at a crossing point.

As a result, train traffic towards Lonavala was suspended from 6.11 pm. However, services towards Mumbai continued as normal.

The Central Railway said the damage was repaired speedily and services were restored from 7.20 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:28 AM IST