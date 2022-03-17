e-Paper Get App
Central Railway's local train services for Kalyan and beyond disrupted

The Central Railway said the damage was repaired speedily and services were restored from 7.20 pm
Staff Reporter
Representational Image | PTI

Mumbai: The local services of Central Railway ahead of Kalyan were disrupted on Wednesday evening after damage was reported at a crossing point.

As a result, train traffic towards Lonavala was suspended from 6.11 pm. However, services towards Mumbai continued as normal.

The Central Railway said the damage was repaired speedily and services were restored from 7.20 pm.

