Central Railway Upgrades Bio-Toilet Testing Lab At Wadi Bunder To Ensure Odour-Free And Cleaner Train Toilets | AI

Mumbai: In a major push towards cleaner and more hygienic train travel, Central Railway has commissioned an advanced “Bio-Toilet Anaerobic Microbial Inoculum” testing laboratory at the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot in Mumbai. The newly upgraded facility is expected to help maintain odour-free train toilets and improve sanitation standards across Central Railway’s network.

Central Testing Hub for Bio-Toilet Bacterial Samples

The laboratory will serve as a central testing hub for bio-toilet bacterial samples collected from coaching depots under Central Railway. Officials said the move comes amid the increasing number of trains equipped with bio-toilets and the growing need for regular monitoring of bacterial inoculum used in the system.

Before the introduction of bio-toilets, human waste from train toilets was discharged directly onto railway tracks, causing corrosion, foul smell and serious environmental concerns. To tackle the issue, Indian Railways adopted DRDO-developed bio-toilet technology, which uses special anaerobic bacteria to biologically decompose human waste. The process converts waste into biogas and odour-free water, preventing direct discharge onto tracks.

Second Advanced Lab Commissioned in April 2026

The first dedicated bio-toilet testing laboratory at Wadi Bunder was set up in June 2025. However, with a sharp rise in testing requirements, an additional state-of-the-art laboratory was commissioned in April 2026. Railway officials said the facility has been equipped with advanced instruments including a gas chromatograph, bacteriological incubator, laminar air flow chamber, autoclave and BOD incubator. All testing will be conducted by technically trained staff as per CAMTECH standards.

Currently, Central Railway has installed around 22,306 bio-toilets in 5,509 coaches attached to 128 regular mail and express trains. Railway officials said periodic testing of bacterial samples is crucial to ensure efficient functioning of the system. Parameters such as methane generation, pH levels, combustibility and bacterial activity are regularly checked, and additional bacterial cultures are introduced whenever required.

Officials said the improved monitoring system will directly benefit passengers by ensuring cleaner and odour-free toilets during long-distance journeys. The initiative is also expected to improve station cleanliness, reduce track pollution and enhance health safety for railway staff, passengers and residents living near railway tracks.

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