Soaring Temperatures And Rising Diesel Prices Push Vegetable Prices Up 40% At Mumbai's APMC Market | AI

Navi Mumbai: Soaring temperatures, rising diesel prices and higher transportation charges have led to a sharp increase in vegetable prices at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai, with consumers now paying significantly higher rates in retail markets.

Wholesale Up 20%, Retail Up 40% Adding Budget Pressure

Wholesale vegetable prices at the APMC market have increased by 15 to 20 per cent over the past few weeks, while retail prices have risen by nearly 30 to 40 per cent, traders said. The increase has added pressure on household budgets already affected by inflation.

"The spike in fuel prices following the rise in international crude oil rates amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict has directly impacted the transportation sector. Diesel prices have reportedly increased four times in the past 10 days, leading transporters to raise freight charges by nearly 10 per cent," said a APMC trader.

Vegetables from Nashik, Jalgaon Face Higher Freight Costs

Vegetables are transported to the Mumbai APMC market from major agricultural belts including Nashik, Jalgaon and Junnar. Traders said the increased transportation cost is now being passed on to consumers.

“Transport charges have gone up considerably because of the frequent diesel price hikes. At the same time, the intense heat is affecting the quality and shelf life of vegetables, resulting in additional losses for traders,” said Kailas Tajne, a vegetable trader at the APMC market.

Vacation Season Lowers Footfall as Families Leave City

Retail vendors said business has also slowed due to the ongoing vacation season, as many families have travelled out of the city, reducing overall demand.

“Customer footfall has dropped because of the vacation period. At the same time, vegetables are spoiling faster in the heat, which is increasing our losses. We are forced to sell at higher prices to recover costs,” said a retailer from Vashi market.

Farmers have also begun harvesting crops earlier than usual because of the excessive heat, affecting the quality of produce reaching the market. Traders warned that if fuel prices and temperatures continue to rise, vegetable rates could increase further in the coming weeks.

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