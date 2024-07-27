Mumbai: Central Railway Train Operations To Be Affected From July 29 To Aug 1; Check Details

Central Railway: Train Operations Affected From 29 July To 1 August Due To Electronic Interlocking Work At Daund; Check Details | Representational Image

Central Railway will operate Traffic and Power blocks for Pre-NI & NI (Non-interlocking) works at Daund, Daund Goods Yard and at Daund ‘A’ Cabin and Daund Chord Line for Provision of Electronic Interlocking

The details of the blocks to be operated are as under:

The preparatory works are already under progress and are operated in available Block Corridor Margins. The Pre NI work of 2 days will commence from 27th July to 2024 (Saturday) to 28th July 2024 (Sunday) and NI work will be of 80 hours from 10:40 am of 29th July 2024 (Monday) to 6:40 pm of 01st August 2024 (Thursday).

REPERCUSSIONS ON TRAIN OPERATIONS

Repercussions on operations of trains originating, terminating and passing through Mumbai region date-wise will be as under:

ON 29th July 2024 (Monday)

CANCELLATIONS

The following trains will remain cancelled.

- Train no 17614 Nanded-Panvel Exp JCO ( Journey Commence On ) 28.07.2024 (Sunday)

- Train no 17613 Panvel- Nanded Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday)

DIVERSIONS

The following trains will be diverted.

- Train no 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 16352 Nagercoil-CSMT Exp JCO 28.07.2024 (Sunday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11302 Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Exp JCO 28.07.2024 (Sunday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 20919 Chennai-Ekta Nagar Exp JCO 28.07.2024 (Sunday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

SHORT TERMINATION

The following train will be short terminated.

- Train No 22944 Indore-Daund Exp JCO 28.07.2024 (Sunday) will be short terminated at Pune

SHORT ORIGINATION

The following train will be short originated.

- Train No 22943 Daund-Indore Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will short originate from Pune at 15.25 hrs

ON 30.07.2024 (Tuesday)

CANCELLATIONS

The following trains will remain cancelled.

- Train no 17614 Nanded-Panvel Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday)

- Train no 17613 Panvel- Nanded Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday)

DIVERSIONS

The following trains will be diverted.

- Train no 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Gadag-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11028 Pandharpur-Dadar Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted from Pandharpur via Miraj-Satara-Pune

- Train no 16351 CSMT-Nagercoil Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11139 CSMT-Hosapete Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Gadag

- Train no 11013 LTT-Coimbatore Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 19567 Tuticorin-Okha Vivek Exp JCO 28.07.2024 (Sunday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11027 Dadar-Pandharpur Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Pune- Satara-Miraj and short terminated at Pandharpur

- Train no 14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer AC Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 16340 Nagercoil-CSMT Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11302 Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11018 Karaikal-LTT Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

SHORT TERMINATION

The following train will be short terminated.

- Train No 22944 Indore-Daund Exp JCO 29.07.2024 (Monday) will be short terminated at Pune

SHORT ORIGINATION

The following train will be short originated.

- Train No 22943 Daund-Indore Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will short originate from Pune at 15.25 hrs

ON 31.07.2024 (Wednesday)

CANCELLATIONS

The following trains will remain cancelled.

- Train no 17614 Nanded-Panvel Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday)

- Train no 17613 Panvel- Nanded Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday)

- Train no 12220 Secunderabad-LTT Duronto Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday)

DIVERSIONS

The following trains will be diverted.

- Train no 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Gadag-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11028 Pandharpur-Dadar Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted from Pandharpur via Miraj-Satara-Pune

- Train no 16339 CSMT-Nagercoil Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi- Ballari-Guntakal

- Train no 11139 CSMT-Hosapete Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Gadag

- Train no 11013 LTT-Coimbatore Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 22180 Chennai-LTT Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 16340 Nagercoil-CSMT Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11302 Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 22101 LTT-Madurai Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 16588 Biakner-Yesvantpur Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi

SHORT TERMINATION

The following train will be short terminated.

- Train No 22944 Indore-Daund Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be short terminated at Pune

SHORT ORIGINATION

The following train will be short originated.

- Train No 22943 Daund-Indore Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will short originate from Pune at 15.25 hrs

*ON 01.08.2024 (Thursday)*

CANCELLATIONS

The following trains will remain cancelled.

- Train no 17614 Nanded-Panvel Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday)

- Train no 12219 LTT-Secunderabad Duronto Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday)

- Train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday)

- Train no 17613 Panvel- Nanded Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday)

- Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday)

DIVERSIONS

The following trains will be diverted.

- Train no 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Gadag-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 16339 CSMT-Nagercoil Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi- Ballari-Guntakal

- Train no 11139 CSMT-Hosapete Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Gadag

- Train no 11013 LTT-Coimbatore Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11014 Coimbatore-LTT Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 18520 LTT-Vishakhapatnam Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 11301 CSMT-Bengaluru Udyan Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 16340 Nagercoil-CSMT Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Guntakal-Ballari-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 11302 Bengaluru-CSMT Udyan Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Kurduvadi-Miraj-Pune

- Train no 22159 CSMT-Chennai Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 17222 LTT-Kakinada Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will be diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduvadi

- Train no 12779 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Lonavala-Panvel-Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad

- Train no 12630 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur Sampark Kranti Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel-Lonavala-Pune

- Train no 22685 Yesvantpur-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be diverted via Pune-Lonavala-Panvel-Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad

- Train no 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Exp JCO 30.07.2024 (Tuesday) will be diverted via Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan-Panvel-Karjat-Lonavala-Pune

SHORT TERMINATION

The following train will be short terminated.

- Train No 22944 Indore-Daund Exp JCO 31.07.2024 (Wednesday) will be short terminated at Pune

SHORT ORIGINATION

The following train will be short originated.

- Train No 22943 Daund-Indore Exp JCO 01.08.2024 (Thursday) will short originate from Pune at 15.25 hrs

(JCO)Journey Commencing On

These blocks are crucial for modernisation of railway infrastructure and essential for better connectivity. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railways for the inconvenience caused.