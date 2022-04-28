Central Railway to run teachers special train between Mumbai and Banaras; check timetable over here

Central Railway will run 4 reserved special trains out of which two will be fully reserved for teachers, between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Banaras during the summer rush.

Kindly check Time Table as mentioned below:

01053 Teachers’ special (fully reserved) will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 hrs on 2.5.2022 and arrive Banaras at 15.30 hrs next day.

01054 special will leave Banaras at 20.00 hrs on 3.5.2022 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.00 hrs on 5.5.2022

01055 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.30 hrs on 13.6.2022 and arrive Banaras at 15.30 hrs next day.

01056 Teachers’ special (fully reserved) will leave Banaras at 20.00 hrs on 14.6.2022 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.00 hrs on 16.6.2022

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Govindpuri, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road stations.

Composition: One First AC, Three AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including Guard’s brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for Teachers’ special train no.01053 leaving on 2.5.2022 and 01056 leaving Banaras on 14.6.2022 on special charges will open on 29.4.2022 at 14.30 hrs and on nominated counters at North-East booking counters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Reservation Centre only. No concession is permissible in both the Teachers special trains as they are running as special trains on special charges.

After booking the teachers special trains, accommodation if available any, the booking for the same trains will be open to the general public from 30.4.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and through the internet on www.irctc.co.in.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST