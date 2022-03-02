HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to deploy special teams to identify govt teachers taking private tuitions

Chennai: The Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Tuesday ordered the state education department to deploy special teams to identify government school teachers who are providing private tuition or running their own businesses.

A government school teacher was appealing the dismissal of her request for transfer to another district in front of the court. Justice S M Subramaniam, after hearing the arguments, ordered that the state government form special teams in all districts to identify and discipline government school teachers who take private tuition and conduct private businesses.

Justice Subramanian also raised questions over the quality of education rendered by the government school teachers.



He observed that the government school teachers are more concerned about their demands and the teachers association interfere in the education department decisions.



The court also ordered that common telephone or mobile numbers must be provided by the school education department for the parents and students to file complaints regarding illegalities, irregularities and misconducts by the teachers both inside and outside schools.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:37 AM IST