 Central Railway To Run Special Trains Between CSMT–Nagpur And LTT–Madgaon On January 25; Check Details
Central Railway will operate special trains between CSMT–Nagpur and LTT–Madgaon on January 25, 2026, to cater to increased passenger demand. Bookings open on January 23 via PRS counters and IRCTC, while unreserved tickets can be booked through UTS.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
Central Railway announces special train services between CSMT–Nagpur and LTT–Madgaon to meet increased passenger demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: Central Railway will run special train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) & Nagpur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) & Madgaon in view of increased passenger demand for train services.

CSMT–Nagpur–CSMT special trains

Two services will be operated on this route.

Train No. 02139 will depart from CSMT on January 25, 2026, at 00.20 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 15.30 hrs the same day.
Train No. 02140 will depart from Nagpur on January 25, 2026, at 20.00 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 13.30 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 6 AC 3-Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Van (LHB coaches).

LTT–Madgaon–LTT special trains

Two services will be operated on this route.

Train No. 01129 will depart from LTT on January 25, 2026, at 01.00 hrs and arrive at Madgaon at 12.00 hrs the same day.
Train No. 01130 will depart from Madgaon on January 25, 2026, at 14.30 hrs and arrive at LTT at 04.05 hrs the next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 AC 2-Tier, 3 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class and 2 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s Brake Van (ICF coaches).

Reservation details

Bookings for Train Nos. 02139, 02140 and 01129 will open on January 23, 2026, at all PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system. For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are advised to please note the above arrangements.

