Central Railway to run special train between Madgaon - Panvel to reduce rush of passengers; check details here

It has been decided to run a special train between Madgaon - Panvel in co-ordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers.

Details are as under :

Train No. 01596 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 11:00 hrs on Sunday 16th January 2022. Train will reach Panvel at 21:00 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 01595 Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special will leave from Panvel at 22:00 hrs on Sunday 16th January 2022. Train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 09:30 hrs on the next day.

Train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations.

Composition : Total 16 Coaches : Sleeper - 14 Coaches, SLR - 02.

For detailed halts and timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Bookings for above trains will open from 14/01/2022 at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in train and at the Railway stations.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:32 PM IST