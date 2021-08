Central Railway to run 63 additional special trains for Ganpati festival to Konkan; bookings to open on August 29

Central Railway will run 63 additional Ganapati Festival specials to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards Konkan area. This is in addition to 72 festival specials already announced to run during Ganapati festival 2021.

This year, the 10-day long festival - Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10.



Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ratnagiri Special (2 services)

01253 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.33 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 12.45 hrs same day.

01254 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 13.20 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Composition: One First AC, Two AC-2 tier, Six AC-3 tier, 4 Sleeper class and one Pantry Car

2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road Triweekly special (10 services)

01257 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.40 hrs every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs same day.

01258 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Monday, Wedesday and Friday from 6.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal.

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

3. Panvel – Sawantwadi Road 4-days a week Special (14 services)

01259 Special will leave Panvel at 11.55 hrs every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 22.50 hrs same day.

01260 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.30 hrs every Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4.9.2021 to 14.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 10.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

4. Panvel– Chiplun Daily Special (24 services)

01261 Special will leave Panvel at 08.55 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Chiplun at 14.30 hrs same day.

01262 Special will leave Chiplun at 15.05 hrs daily from 4.9.2021 to 15.9.2021 and arrive Panvel at 20.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Kolad, Mangaon, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed

Composition: Two AC-3 tier, 10 Sleeper class and 10 Second seating

5. Dadar – Ratnagiri Special (8 services)

01263 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive Ratnagiri at 16.50 hrs same day.

01264 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 17.45 hrs on 4.9.2021; 5.9.2021; 6.9.2021 and 9.9.2021 and arrive Dadar at 00.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar

Composition: 18 Second seating

6. Dadar – Mangaluru Jn one way special

01267 Special will leave Dadar at 08.15 hrs on 10.9.2021 and arrive Mangaluru Jn. at 06.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Sri Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulkhi, Surathkal

Composition: 18 Second seating

7. Nagpur – Karmali Special (4 services)

01255 Special will leave Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on 4.9.2021 and 11.9.2021 and arrive Karmali at 14.15 hrs next day.

01256 Special will leave Karmali at 20.40 hrs on 5.9.2021 and 12.9.2021 and arrive Nagpur at 20.10 hrs next day.

Halts for 01255: Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Adavali, VIlawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim.

Halts for 01256: Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha

Composition: One AC-2 tier, Four AC-3 tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second seating

Reservation: Bookings for above additional special trains on special charges will commence from 29.08.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed halts and timings please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:27 PM IST