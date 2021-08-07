Mumbai: Western Railways to run 8 pairs of special trains for Ganpati festival; bookings to open on August 11 at irctc.co.in

These trains will halt at quite a few stations like Borivali, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Thivim, Palghar, Vasai Road and Madgaon to cover most part of Konkan belt.

Also, Central Railway will run 40 additional Ganapati Festival specials to cater to the extra rush of passengers towards Konkan area. This is in addition to 72 festival specials already announced to run during Ganapati festival 2021.

These trains will depart from Mumbai before the festival and from Konkan after Ganesh Chaturti. Some of these trains include Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road special that will run 2 services departing at 1.10pm from September 7.

Other trains include Panvel-Sawantwadi Road special (4 services), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Madgaon special (6 services), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kudal special (6 services), Panvel-Kudal special (6 services) etc. on the Central Railway. Some special trains will also start from Pune and go all the way till Madgaon.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

The 10-day long festival - Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 10.