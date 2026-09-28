Central Railway To Penalise Entire Booking Group If Required Original ID Is Missing From October 1

Central Railway will intensify checks on passenger IDs, concessions, quotas and railway passes throughout October | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Travelling on a single reservation will no longer mean only one passenger needs to worry about carrying identification. Central Railway will launch an intensive ticket-checking drive from October 1 to 31, under which all passengers booked on a ticket could be treated as travelling without a valid ticket if the required original ID is not produced.

Drive To Target Misuse

The drive will focus on tickets booked under concessional fares, specified reservation quotas and various railway passes. If a ticket covers multiple passengers, at least one passenger must carry the prescribed original identity proof. However, if the required original proof is not produced, the entire group will face action under applicable railway rules.

Railway officials will also verify the eligibility documents of passengers travelling under concessions or specified quotas. Those travelling on E-Pass/PTO will have to carry the prescribed original documents and ensure the pass has been exchanged for the required travel authority before starting the journey.

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Checks On Fake And Misused Tickets

The checking will also target fake and misused tickets, particularly unreserved tickets. Ticket-checking staff will use the TTE App wherever required to verify the authenticity of tickets. The drive is aimed at curbing misuse of reservation facilities and concessions and plugging revenue leakage.

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