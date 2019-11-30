Central Railway to operate 5-hr mega block today

Mumbai: In order to carry out maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway(CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines. The block will be operated between Kalyan and Thane railway stations on the main line, while both Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi will not be in operation. However, there will be no day block on Western Railway.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), CR said, “Fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54am to 3.52pm will be diverted to the slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations and will be further re-diverted to the fast line between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT), halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive at the destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.16am and 3.22pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11am and 5pm will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

Mail/express trains arriving Mumbai during the block period will arrive destination 20–30 minutes behind schedule. “Train no 50104 Ratnagiri–Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and train no 50103 Dadar–Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. A special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103, which will depart from Dadar at 3.40pm, Thane at 4.06pm and arrive Diva at 4.13pm,” Sutar said.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.10am and 3.40pm between Vadala Road-Vashi on both Up and Down slow corridors. However, special trains will be run on Panvel–Vashi-Panvel section during the block period. Harbour Line passengers are permitted to travel via trans-Harbour/Main line from 10am to 4.30pm.

“Harbour line services leaving from CSMT to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.34am to 3.16pm and train services leaving from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 10.17am to 3pm will remain suspended,” he said.