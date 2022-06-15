Central Railway to observe special night traffic blocks between Matunga and Byculla

FIle Photo

Central Railway will operate two-night traffic and power blocks between Matunga and Byculla for the launching of foot-over bridge girders at Dadar station on the night of Friday-Saturday and Saturday-Sunday.

According to CR, from 00.40 hours (12.40 night ) to 5.40 am block will be taken on Up and Dn fast lines between Matunga and Byculla on the night of Friday/Saturday.

During the block, Up and Dn fast line services will be diverted on Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Byculla and will halt as per their schedule.

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains:

Up Mail /Express trains arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the block period will be diverted on the Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla and will take a double halt at Dadar on PF No.3.

Similarly, train number 22105 CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express will be diverted on the Dn Slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take a double halt at Dadar on PF No.1.

Apart from that, a block between Byculla and Matunga will be also taken on Saturday/ Sunday night from 00.40 hrs (night 12.40) to 05.50 am.

Train No. 12051 CSMT- Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and will take a double halt at Dadar on PF No.1.

Similarly, Dn fast line services will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga and halt as per their schedule during the block period.