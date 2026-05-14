Central Railway To Induct New 15-Car EMU Rake To Strengthen Mumbai Suburban Services |

Mumbai: Central Railway is set to accept a newly manufactured 15-car EMU rake at Wadi before dispatching it to Kurla for further deployment, sources told The Free Press Journal. The move is expected to strengthen Mumbai’s suburban rail network, which continues to witness heavy passenger traffic across major corridors.

Sources said the Mumbai Division has already confirmed acceptance of the rake. After completion of the required formalities at Wadi, the suburban train set will be moved to Kurla for further operational procedures before being inducted into service. Railway officials said coordination is underway to ensure smooth movement of the new EMU rake.

The induction of additional EMU rakes is considered crucial for Mumbai’s suburban railway system, which carries lakhs of commuters daily and regularly faces overcrowding during peak hours. The addition of new 15-car rakes is expected to improve operational flexibility and help railway authorities manage increasing commuter demand more efficiently.

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Officials have not yet announced the date when the new rake will enter passenger service. However, sources indicated that the deployment process is being prioritised as Central Railway continues efforts to enhance suburban operations and improve commuter convenience across its busy network.

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