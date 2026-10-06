Central Railway Tightens Inspections At 75 Stations; Monthly Checks For Officers, Weekly For Supervisors

Central Railway will intensify station inspections to improve cleanliness, passenger amenities and accessibility while tracking deficiencies until they are resolved | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Central Railway is tightening its inspection system at 75 stations across its five divisions, with officials and supervisors now required to conduct regular checks and track every deficiency until it is rectified.

The move is aimed at improving basic passenger facilities such as cleanliness, toilets, drinking water, lighting and accessibility, while ensuring that complaints are not repeatedly recorded without action.

Monthly And Weekly Inspections

Under the new mechanism, divisional officers will inspect the identified stations once every month, while supervisors will conduct weekly inspections.

The instructions have been issued by the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway, as part of efforts to make the Multi-Disciplinary Service Improvement Group (SIG) inspections more effective.

The inspections will not be limited to identifying problems. Station-level SIG teams, comprising Station Superintendents/Station Managers and departmental supervisors, will have to record the corrective or preventive action taken against each deficiency and follow it up until closure.

75 Stations Across Five Divisions

The 75 stations have been identified across Mumbai (BB), Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions. Pune has the highest number with 21 stations, followed by Mumbai with 17, Bhusawal 15, Nagpur 13 and Solapur nine.

Among the important stations covered are CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Panvel, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik Road, Bhusawal and Solapur.

The checklist covers several facilities directly used by passengers, including drinking water points, toilets, fans, lights, benches, signage, waiting halls, booking and reservation counters, catering facilities and the cleanliness of platforms and circulating areas.

Focus On Accessibility

Special attention has also been prescribed for facilities meant for Divyangjan passengers. Officials will check ramps, tactile pathways, lifts, low-height ticket counters, wheelchairs and accessible toilets.

The inspection reports will have to reach the ADRM or DRM within a week. Each reported deficiency will be accompanied by department-wise compliance and a Target Date of Completion (TDC), making it possible for divisional authorities to track pending work.

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Recurring Deficiencies Under Watch

The directive also calls for identifying recurring deficiencies. “Guardian Officers” will be assigned to specific stations and will coordinate with station officials to ensure that problems are resolved rather than repeatedly appearing in inspection reports.

Divisions may also use shared Google Sheets or dashboards for online monitoring, allowing senior officials to track the status of deficiencies more closely.

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