Central Railway Targets July 31 Restoration Of Third Line In Landslide-Hit Lonavala–Karjat Ghat Section | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway is aiming to restore the third (Up) railway line in the landslide-hit Lonavala–Karjat ghat section by July 31, with reconstruction work progressing on a war footing. Engineers, technical staff and contractors are working round the clock to rebuild the damaged embankment after a major landslide earlier this month. While two lines have already been reopened for train services, restoration of the third line remains critical for bringing the busy Mumbai–Pune rail corridor back to full capacity.

Dual Approach from Top and Bottom Accelerates Restoration with 50% Lower Slope Done

The work is being carried out simultaneously from both the top and bottom of the affected slope to speed up restoration. A temporary approach road through the forest has been repaired, allowing 50–60 dumpers of granular material to reach the site every day. Long-arm excavators are placing the material from the base upwards, with nearly 50 per cent of the lower slope restoration already completed. At the top of the slope, material is being unloaded from special railway trains and released in a controlled manner to rebuild the embankment. Railway officials said this dual approach has significantly accelerated the restoration process.

Officials said extensive manpower, heavy earthmoving equipment, dumpers and specialised engineering teams have been deployed at the site. Safety remains the top priority, with continuous monitoring of slope stability, embankment strength and other engineering parameters. The third line will be reopened only after all safety standards are met.

Train Cancellations, Diversions Extended Until Third Line Is Fully Restored

Meanwhile, Central Railway has extended the cancellation, diversion, short termination and short origination of several long-distance trains until the third line is restored. Services on routes to Chennai, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Karaikal and several other destinations will continue to remain affected over the next few days, with many trains being diverted via alternative routes such as Daund, Manmad, Bhusaval and Surat.

Railway authorities said teams are working in difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions to restore normal operations at the earliest. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), railway helplines and official social media platforms for the latest train updates. Once the third line is reopened, train operations on the Mumbai–Pune corridor are expected to return to normal, easing congestion and improving punctuality.

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