Central Railway Steps Up Monsoon Preparations, Clears Record Muck Along Tracks For Smooth Operations | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Central Railway has geared up its monsoon preparations to ensure smooth and disruption free services of its suburban and mail/express trains during this monsoon.

One of the most important challenges in ensuring smooth running of trains is to maintain cleanliness on railway tracks. The muck and garbage dumped along the tracks not only defaces the tracks but also clogs the drainages crossing under it, leading to water-logging on tracks during monsoon.

Mumbai division is tirelessly working 24x7 to ensure muck and garbage free tracks for proper train running. Central Railway’s team has cleared 1.55 lakh cubic meters of muck/garbage during the period May to June(till date) 2024 in comparison to 1.30 lakh cubic meters during the period May to June-2023.

The work of muck gathering and collection is being done with the help of Poclain( 210,110) mounted DBKM and JCB machines and the work of muck disposal is being carried out in 2 DBKM, 3 EMU muck spl, 2 muck spl BRN and 1 vaccum BRN wagons.

With the monsoon already making an entry, Central Railway is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring seamless and safe train operations across its extensive network for the benefit and safety of passengers.

Central Railway’s control office, working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell, various State authorities and staff deputed at important locations for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

While Railways appeal to the public not to pollute or throw waste on to the tracks, various efforts to clean that garbage exemplifies, Central Railway’s continuous endeavour to provide a cleaner environment.