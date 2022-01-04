Central Railway staff awarded for saving people from potential accident

Loco pilot S.K. Tarai, and his deputy Subhash Kumar Yadav from Central Railway’s Mumbai Division heard an unusual sound from the railway track between Mulund and Thane stations on December 1. They immediately stopped the train, and asked the Thane station manager to send a team for inspection. The inspection team found that the track was unsafe. Tarai and Yadav helped avert a possible accident to the next local train. They are among the three Mumbai Division employees among 10 employees felicitated by the Central Railway with General Manager’s Safety Award.

The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs.2000.

Apart from, Tarai and Yadav, Sopan Pedhekar, Master Craftsman, Carriage and Wagon workshop, Mumbai Division also awarded with Medal, commendation certificate and cash of Rs 2000 for his alertness.

Sopan noticed a crack in trolley of a coach of Gadag Express during the maintenance work and declared the coach as unsafe for service. "Due to vigilance and alertness of Sopan a possible accident was averted" said a senior officer of CR.

Ajay Kumar, Deputy Station Manager, Hadapsar, Pune Division while exchanging signal with Dadar to Sainagar Shirdi Express noticed sparking below the loco and hence immediately stopped the train. On inspecting the loco it was found that a rod was hanging the same was put right by station staff and Loco pilot thereby averted a untoward incident.

Similarly , Krishna Basak, Keyman, Chinchwad, Pune Division noticed a fracture in shunting neck on 19.12.2021 and immediately informed the same to all concerned thereby averted a possible accident.

Swapnil Suresh, Patrolman, Badnera, Bhusaval Division, Vasanta Prabhakar, Gateman, Bodvad, Bhusaval Division, Rakesh Kumar, Senior Goods Guard, Nagpur Division , Umesh Kumar Dongre, Trackman II, Wardha, Nagpur Division and Jitendra Kumar, Goods Guard, Solapur Division also facilited on Monday for showing alertness during duty, and their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of December 2021, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Monday.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of CR, while addressing on the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST