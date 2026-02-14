Central Railway RPF Arrests 37-Year-Old Nashik Man For Planting Snake Inside Vande Bharat Express Toilet

Railway security officials detain the accused linked to the snake scare incident on the premium Vande Bharat Express | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has arrested a man accused of deliberately placing a snake inside a coach of the Vande Bharat Express, in an incident that had triggered panic among passengers last year.

The accused, identified as Jagan Arjun Bhale (37), a resident of Nashik district, was apprehended from Mumbra on February 12, nearly six weeks after the incident.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred on December 27, 2025, when a snake was discovered inside the toilet of Coach C-16 of Train No. 22225 Vande Bharat Express. Railway staff immediately sealed the toilet and alerted the control room.

Investigation and arrest

“The reptile was later safely rescued at Solapur station. An investigation was launched after CCTV footage showed an unidentified person placing the snake inside the coach toilet. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989,” said an official.

Acting on technical analysis of CCTV footage and a tip-off from an informer, the Central Railway RPF traced and detained the suspect in Mumbra. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the act.

“He was produced before the Railway Court at Kalyan, which remanded him to 14 days’ magisterial custody. Officials said further investigation is underway to determine motive and whether anyone else was involved,” further added the official.

Passenger safety emphasised

Railway authorities stated that the case highlights the alertness and investigative capabilities of the RPF in ensuring passenger safety on premium trains such as the Vande Bharat Express.

