Central Railway rocked by another stone-pelting incident, security guard injured

Mumbai: Recent days have witnessed a spurt in stone-pelting incidents on the Central Railway. In another such incident on Friday, the guard of a local train was injured after an unknown person threw stones at a moving train on Harbour Line near Vashi bridge.

Stones were thrown at a Panvel-CSMT local around 11.30am near Mankhurd station. “Since the train was moving very fast, when stones were hurled at the last compartment on the Panvel-end, some landed in the guard’s cabin, leaving him injured and bleeding, said a CR official.

The injured guard informed the railway authorities about the incident. He was admitted to a nearby hospital. Police registered a case against unknown miscreants.

Three other stone-pelting incidents have been reported on the Main and Harbour lines so far this month. Total 7 people were injured, including the guard. In an earlier incident on July 16, five people were injured on the Dadar-Kanjurmarg section.