Central Railway reviews monsoon works on Kalyan-Lonavala ghat section

Central Railway has geared up its monsoon preparations to ensure smooth and disruption free services of its suburban and mail/express trains during the ensuing monsoon.

Among the various measures are being taken to tackle the monsoon, special emphasis is being given to the ghat section on the South-East i.e Karjat-Lonavala section and North-East i.e Kasara-Igatpuri section.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway inspected the Kalyan-Lonavala section and instructed to complete all precautions before the onset of monsoon, so that train services are run without any interruption. He reviewed the monsoon readiness in the ghat section and said that ghat section of railways are vulnerable to incidents of unexpected landslides and boulder falling which can cause disruption of services. In the event of any exigencies, this readiness will help in relief measures and restoration of traffic in quick time considering the geographical location.

To prevent and tackle any such incidents, Central Railway like every year, plans to install a total of 145 CCTV cameras at vulnerable cutting locations for the falling of boulders. Of these 87 CCTV cameras will be installed at 19 vulnerable locations in the South-East i.e Karjat-Lonavala section and 58 CCTV cameras will be installed at 11 vulnerable locations in the North-East i.e Kasara-Igatpuri section. These CCTVs will be monitored 24x7 by a team of dedicated and efficient staff. This work is likely to be completed very soon.

In addition, work of 594 nos of boulder scanning and dropping work has been undertaken in the ghat section and work is likely to be completed soon. Besides work of boulder netting, Rockfall barrier and Tunnel portal to prevent falling of boulders have also been undertaken in the ghat sections.

CR Control office will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at important locations for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:16 PM IST