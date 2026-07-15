Central Railway Restores Down Line On Mumbai–Pune Route After 10 Days Of Intense Work Following July 6 Landslides | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway has achieved a major milestone in restoring train services on the Mumbai–Pune route by reopening the Down line in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala after 10 days of intensive restoration work following the July 6 landslides. The reopening is expected to improve train operations on one of the country's busiest rail corridors. However, full normalcy is still some time away, with the remaining Up line expected to take another 7–10 days to be restored, according to a senior railway official.

First passenger train crosses

The restored Down line became operational late on July 14 after three goods trains successfully crossed the section. The first passenger train to use the track was Train No. 22107 CSMT–Latur Express, which departed Karjat at 11.18 pm on July 14, negotiated the affected stretch at a restricted speed of 20 kmph and reached Lonavala at 12.27 am on July 15.

With the restoration of the second line, Central Railway has announced that the iconic CSMT–Pune Deccan Queen and the CSMT–Pune Intercity Express will resume services from July 16. Railway officials said the Mid line had already been restored on July 7, while restoration of the Down line was completed on July 14. Work is now underway to restore the remaining Up line.

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1,200 labourers deployed

According to Central Railway, more than 1,200 labourers, along with engineers, supervisors and senior officers, have been working round the clock in challenging terrain to clear debris and rebuild the damaged railway infrastructure. Heavy machinery, including Boulder Special Trains, Unimat and Duomatic track machines, Poclain excavators and JCBs, has been deployed to speed up the restoration work. Labour special trains were also operated to transport workers to the site.

A senior railway official said restoration of the third (Up) line is progressing but is expected to take another 7–10 days. Until all three lines are operational, some train movements may continue to be regulated. Passengers have been advised to check the NTES app or railway helpline for the latest updates on train operations.

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