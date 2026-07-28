Central Railway Restores 3rd Up Line Between Khandala And Monkey Hill Ahead Of Schedule | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway achieved a major milestone on Monday by restoring the 3rd Up South East line between Khandala and Monkey Hill in the Lonavala–Karjat ghat section ahead of the estimated schedule. The first movement after restoration was a banker locomotive, which crossed the repaired stretch safely, marking the successful completion of the track restoration work.

Line Disrupted Since July 7

The line had been affected since 7 July due to damage in the ghat section, disrupting train operations on one of the busiest rail corridors connecting Mumbai and Pune. Railway engineers, technical staff and workers worked round the clock under difficult weather conditions and across challenging hilly terrain to complete the restoration. The successful movement of the banker locomotive confirmed that the repaired track was fit for train operations.

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The restoration is expected to improve train movement through the ghat section and help normalise services that had been affected due to the disruption. Railway officials said the work was completed through the dedicated efforts of teams working continuously in adverse conditions. The early completion of the restoration is expected to ease congestion and improve reliability on the busy Mumbai–Pune rail route.

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